Some Georgia COVID-19 restrictions rolled back

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A number of COVID-19 restrictions rolled back on Thursday.
In a March 31 executive order, Gov. Brian Kemp rolled back a number of restrictions that were put in place because of the pandemic.
Here’s what’s been lifted or done because of the order:
- The ban on gatherings has been lifted.
- The Shelter-in-place requirements have been lifted.
- The, what the order calls, the “critical infrastructure distinction” has been lifted. Because of this, it “collapses all organization suggested measures into one main list, with a small number of additional industry-specific requirements remaining.”
- Any remaining social distance requirements have been reduced. This includes distance between parties at restaurants, bars and movie theaters, and between patrons at group fitness classes.
- Law enforcement’s ability to close an organization for failure to comply with the executive order provisions has been eliminated.
The order will last through April 30.
WALB polled viewers on Kemp’s decision to roll back some COVID-19 restrictions.
In the poll, 55% said they agreed with his decision, and 45% said they didn’t agree.
To read the full order, click here.
