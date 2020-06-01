ADDU intercepts drugs sent via FedEx

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit (ADDU) intercepted a package headed to an Albany home that was filled with marijuana, according to a press release.
The release states that the Albany Police Department (APD) notified ADDU that officers had received a call that there was a large amount of marijuana at the FedEx facility on West Gordon Avenue, in a package waiting to be delivered to a residence in the 1200 block of 9th Avenue.
When agents arrived, they said there were 11.4 pounds of weed.
Investigators said they obtained a search warrant for the house of delivery and during their search, found marijuana, a Beretta 9mm handgun and $560 in cash.
Kelly Marie Watson, 28, was taken into custody and ADDU filed charges against her for trafficking in marijuana, possession of drug-related Items and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Maj. Ryan Ward with ADDU said that it’s not uncommon for drugs to be delivered by mail. He also stressed the importance of working jointly to keep drugs from coming into Albany and Dougherty County.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.