Witness testimony starts for 2017 Ben Hill Co. mother, daughter murder trial

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - A man is standing trial after he was charged with murder in the death of his girlfriend and her 9-year-old daughter.
Veartis Tyrone Wallace is standing trial for the deaths of Jennifer Taylor, 33, and Marissa Lynn Taylor.
The trial began Monday morning with jury selection, followed by opening statements.
On Wednesday, the first witness, Todd Crosby, a Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent, took the stand.
Family members of Jennifer Taylor are in the courtroom.
WALB’s Bobby Poitevint is in the courtroom and will provide updates as the trial progresses.
