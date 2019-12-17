Lowndes football coach announces retirement

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - After nearly a quarter-century on the sidelines, Lowndes High School’s head football coach is stepping down.
Lowndes High issued this statement on behalf of its longtime Coach Randy McPherson:
During a team meeting this morning, Coach Randy McPherson announced to his team and staff that he is retiring from coaching.
“I would like to thank the Lowndes community for having me as their coach for the last 18 seasons. I have decided to retire from coaching after 37 years in coaching, I made this decision before the season began but I did not want it to be a distraction. I will always be a Viking. I plan to give some time back to my wife that I owe her. God Bless.”
“Coach McPherson has enjoyed incredible success as a head football coach amassing 252 Wins with only 55 Losses in 24 seasons as a head coach," Wes Taylor, Lowndes County Schools superintendent, said. "Even more impressive than his remarkable winning record is the positive difference he has made in the lives of countless young men during his stellar career.”
In 24 years as a head coach, McPherson had 252 wins, 55 losses for a record of .820. In his regular seasons, he was 202-37 (.845) and playoffs 50-18 (.735).
During his six years at Madison, Fla. (1996-2001), he was 71-9 (.888).
In 18 years at Lowndes (2002-2019), he went 181-46 (.797).
During his final season, his record was 14-1 (10-0) (4-1), and state runner-up. His team was the Region 1 AAAAAAA Champion, and McPherson was Region 1 AAAAAAA Coach of the Year.
