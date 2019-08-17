FedEx testing robot delivery this month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You may see robots on the streets of Memphis soon.
FedEx’s autonomous delivery robot begins test runs Aug. 26.
FedEx unveiled the robot named Roxo on the Tonight Show in February and debuted it at a Memphis City Council meeting a month later. The autonomous, battery-powered robot weighs about 200 pounds and can carry up to 100 pounds.
The bot is monitored by a remote operator at all times. It’s designed to travel on sidewalks and along roads.
Retailers like Pizza Hut, Target, Walgreens and Walmart plan to use the robot to make customer deliveries.
