APD: Man shot himself, cleaning a gun

About noon Tuesday, a man appeared at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, with what appeared to be a bullet wound, according to the Albany Police Department.

APD reported about 2:30 Tuesday, that Jeremy Miller, 22, from New Jersey, shot himself in the leg, while cleaning his gun at the Days Inn on West Oglethorpe Boulevard.

An earlier report said it happened while he was walking in the area near the Townhouse Motel, in the 700 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard.

Millers remains in the hospital, and the case remains under investigation by police.

