Tifton PD, GBI investigate death

The Tifton Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating a man's death in Tifton.

Lt. Lee Dunston of the Tifton Police Department said Tuesday that a man's body was found behind a business on West 7th Street in Tifton on Saturday.

He was later identified as 52 year old David Philips, of Adel.

Dunston said the scene was processed with assistance from the GBI, and the body has been sent for an autopsy.

People in the area are concerned that huffing may be to blame for the death.

Witnesses that found the body said they found multiple cans of aerosol nearby.

Huffing is inhaling the fumes from a variety of common household products.

Now city leaders are noticing more cases of this in Tift County.

"It's amazing what folks are finding and the ways they find to get high. They don't realize the damage they are doing," said Judge Herbert Benson.

Benson adds the Tifton court system has seen more huffing cases recently, folks using anything from gasoline, aerosol to whip cream.

As far as this death investigation goes, huffing has not yet been confirmed by an autopsy.

Authorities have released no other information on the case at this time.

