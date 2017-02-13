"Pink Gun" robbery teen pleads guilty

On Monday an Albany teen pleaded guilty to sticking up two convenience stores with a pink handgun when he was just 15 years old.

Michael Alexander will serve seven years in prison as part of his sentence.

In July 2015 prosecutors said that Alexander and another 16-year-old robbed a Flash Foods and a Woodall's Convenience store at gunpoint, using a pink gun.

Prosecutors said Alexander fired a shot into the roof to convince the Woodall's store clerk that he was serious about the robbery.

If Alexander testifies truthfully during the trial of the teen charged as his accomplice, Ryshun Jackson, he will serve seven years in prison with no chance of parole, and then the rest of a 15 year sentence on probation.

