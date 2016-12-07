Neighbors evacuated after fire destroys Albany home

As of 10AM, AFD was monitoring the area for hot spots (Source: WALB)

Fire crews battled heavy flames overnight Wednesday at a home in the 600 block of West 2nd Avenue.

Arriving firefighters found the home engulfed in flames around 3:00 a.m.

It took about 45 minutes to get the blaze under control. Officials said they believe someone lived inside of the home, but did not find anyone inside at the time of the fire.

"As of right now, we had reports that there were two other vehicles that used to be here and no vehicles are here," Battalion Chief Keith Ambrose said.

A family was evacuated after the fire spread to the attic of a neighboring home.

The cause is under investigation.

