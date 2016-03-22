GHSA finalizes 2016 football schedule

The GHSA finalized and released the football schedules for the 2016 season on Monday.
It will be the first season with eight classifications, after the addition of Class 7A.
The season begins Thursday, August 18.
SOUTH GEORGIA SCHEDULES
1-AAAAAAA
Colquitt Co.:
8/20- Mill Creek (Corky Kell Classic, Georgia Dome)
8/27- American Heritage (FL)
9/2- Tucker
9/9- at Roswell
9/16- Brookwood
9/23- at Valdosta
10/14- Camden Co.
10/21- at Tift Co.
10/28- Lowndes
Lowndes:
8/19- at Valdosta
8/26- Bayside (FL)
9/2- at Parkview
9/9- Shiloh
9/16- Newton
9/23- Mt. Zion, Jonesboro
9/30- Ware Co.
10/14- Tift Co.
10/21- Camden Co.
10/28- at Colquitt Co.
Tift Co.:
8/19- South Effingham (Statesboro)
8/26- Cook
9/1- Thunder Ridge (CO) (Game in Orlando)
9/9- Valdosta
9/16- Parkview
9/23- at Coffee
9/30- Fitzgerald
10/14- at Lowndes
10/21- Colquitt Co.
10/28- at Camden Co.
1-AAAAAA
Coffee:
8/19- Effingham Co. (Game in Statesboro)
8/26- at Brunswick
9/2- at Ware Co.
9/16- University Christian (FL)
9/23- Tift Co.
9/30- Warner Robins
10/14- Houston Co.
10/21- at Northside, WR
10/28- at Valdosta
11/4- Lee Co.
Lee Co.:
8/18- vs. Jones Co. (Corky Kell Classic, Mercer)
8/26- at Bainbridge
9/2- Hardaway
9/9- at Americus-Sumter
9/16- Luella
9/23- Thomas Co. Central
10/7- Houston Co.
10/14- at Northside, WR
10/21- Valdosta
11/4- at Coffee
Valdosta:
8/19- Lowndes
8/26- Woodland, Stockbridge
9/2- at Wayne Co.
9/9- at Tift Co.
9/16- at Thomas Co. Central
9/23- Colquitt Co.
10/7- Northside, WR
10/21- at Lee Co.
10/28- Coffee
11/4- at Houston Co.
Region 1-AAAA
Bainbridge:
8/26- Lee Co,
9/2- at Lincoln (FL)
9/9- Cairo
9/16- at Early Co.
9/23- Dothan (AL)
9/30- at Rickards (FL)
10/7- Veterans
10/21- at Thomas Co. Central
10/28- at Harris Co.
11/4- Warner Robins
Thomas Co. Central
8/19- Worth Co.
8/26- at Thomasville
9/2- at Cairo
9/9- Monroe
9/16- Valdosta
9/23- at Lee Co.
10/7- at Warner Robins
10/14- at Veterans
10/21- Bainbridge
11/4- Harris Co.
Region 1-AAAA:
Americus-Sumter
8/26- at Crisp Co.
9/2- at Dooly Co.
9/9- Lee Co.
9/16- Westover
9/22- at Northside, Columbus
9/30- at Cairo
10/14- Shaw
10/21- Hardaway
10/27- at Carver, Columbus
11/4- Columbus
Cairo:
8/19- Thomasville
9/2- Thomas Co. Central
9/9- at Bainbridge
9/16- Hardaway
9/22- at Shaw
9/30- Americus-Sumter
10/14- Carver, Columbus
10/21- at Westover
10/28- Columbus
11/4- Northside, Columbus
Westover:
8/27- at Monroe
9/2- Albany
9/10- at Dougherty
9/16- at Americus-Sumter
9/22- Carver, Columbus
9/29- at Hardaway
10/14- Columbus
10/21- Cairo
10/28- at Northside, Columbus
11/3- Shaw
Region 1-AAA
Cook:
8/19- at Brooks Co.
8/26- at Tift Co.
9/2- Brunswick
9/16- Berrien
9/23- at Thomasville
9/30- at Early Co.
10/7- Worth Co.
10/14- Dougherty
10/21- at Crisp Co.
11/4- at Monroe
Crisp Co.:
8/19- Dooly Co.
8/26- Americus-Sumter
9/2- at Turner Co.
9/15- at Rutland
9/23- at Spencer
9/30- Brooks Co.
10/14- Monroe
10/21- Cook
10/27- at Dougherty
11/4- at Worth Co.
Dougherty:
8/18- Turner Co.
9/2- at Berrien
9/10- Westover
9/15- at Spencer
9/24- Albany
9/30- at Perry
10/8- Monroe
10/14- at Cook
10/21- at Worth Co.
10/27- Crisp Co.
Monroe:
8/27- Westover
9/1- Thomasville
9/9- at Thomas Co. Central
9/16- at Albany
9/23- Brooks Co.
10/8- at Dougherty
10/14- at Crisp Co.
10/28- Worth Co.
11/4- Cook
Worth Co.:
8/19- at Thomas Co. Central
8/26- at Turner Co.
9/2- Veterans
9/9- Early Co.
9/16- at Thomasville
9/30- Harris Co.
10/7- at Cook
10/21- Dougherty
10/28- at Monroe
11/4- Crisp Co.
Region 1-AA
Albany:
8/19- Pelham
8/26- Mitchell Co.
9/2- at Westover
9/16- Monroe
9/24- at Dougherty
10/7- Fitzgerald
10/14- Brooks Co.
10/21- Thomasville
10/28- at Berrien
11/4- Early Co.
Berrien:
8/19- Irwin Co.
8/26- at Lanier Co.
9/2- Dougherty
9/9- Bacon Co.
9/16- at Cook
9/23- Early Co.
10/7- at Thomasville
10/14- at Fitzgerald
10/28- Albany
11/4- at Brooks Co.
Brooks Co.:
8/19- Cook
9/2- at Clinch Co.
9/16- Pierce Co.
9/23- at Monroe
9/30- at Crisp Co.
10/7- Early Co.
10/14- at Albany
10/21- at Fitzgerald
10/28- at Thomasville
11/4- Berrien
Early Co.:
8/19- at Eufaula (AL)
9/2- Seminole Co.
9/9- at Worth Co.
9/16- Bainbridge
9/23- at Berrien
9/30- Cook
10/7- at Brooks Co.
10/14- Thomasville
10/28- Fitzgerald
11/4- at Albany
Fitzgerald:
8/26- Irwin Co.
9/9- at Macon Co.
9/16- at Rockdale Co.
9/23- Smith's Station (AL)
9/30- at Tift Co.
10/7- at Albany
10/14- Berrien
10/21- Brooks Co.
10/28- at Early Co.
11/4- Thomasville
Thomasville:
8/19- at Cairo
8/26- Thomas Co. Central
9/1- at Monroe
9/16- Worth Co.
9/23- Cook
10/7- Berrien
10/14- at Early Co.
10/21- at Albany
10/28- Brooks Co.
11/4- at Fitzgerald
Region 1-A:
Baconton:
8/19- at Pataula Charter
8/26- Pelham
9/1- Chattahoochee Co.
9/16- at Miller Co.
9/30- at Terrell Co.
10/6- Randolph-Clay
10/14- at Stewart Co.
10/21- Seminole Co.
10/28- at Mitchell Co.
11/4- Calhoun Co.
Calhoun Co.:
8/26- Schley Co.
9/2- Randolph-Clay
9/16- at Pelham
9/23- at Stewart Co.
9/30- Miller Co.
10/7- at Seminole Co.
10/14- Chattahoochee Co.
10/21- Mitchell Co.
10/28- at Terrell Co.
11/4- at Baconton
Miller Co.:
8/26- at Terrell Co,
9/9- Mitchell Co.
9/16- Baconton
9/23- at Pelham
9/30- at Calhoun Co.
10/7- Chattahoochee Co.
10/14- at Sneads (FL)
10/21- at Randolph-Clay
10/28- Stewart Co.
11/4- at Seminole Co.
Mitchell Co.:
8/26- at Albany
9/2- Stewart Co.
9/9- at Miller Co.
9/17- Chattahoochee Co.
9/23- at Terrell Co.
10/1- Randolph-Clay
10/14- Seminole Co.
10/21- at Calhoun Co.
10/28- Baconton
11/4- at Pelham
Pataula Charter:
8/19- Baconton
8/26- at Webster Co.
9/23- Glascock Co.
9/30- at Cross Keys
10/21- Webster Co.
10/28- Cross Keys
11/4- at Glascock Co.
Pelham:
8/19- at Albany
8/26- at Baconton
9/2- Terrell Co.
9/16- Calhoun Co.
9/23- Miller Co.
9/30- at Chattahoochee Co.
10/14- at Randolph-Clay
10/21- Stewart Co.
10/28- at Seminole Co.
11/4- Mitchell Co.
Randolph-Clay:
8/19- Abbeville (AL)
9/2- at Calhoun Co.
9/16- Stewart Co.
9/23- Seminole Co.
10/1- at Mitchell Co.
10/6- at Baconton
10/14- Pelham
10/21- Miller Co.
10/28- at Chattahoochee Co.
11/4- at Terrell Co.
Seminole Co.:
8/26- Stewart Co.
9/2- at Early Co.
9/9- at Chattahoochee Co.
9/16- Terrell Co.
9/23- at Randolph-Clay
10/7- Calhoun Co.
10/14- at Mitchell Co.
10/21- at Baconton
10/28- Pelham
11/4- Miller Co.
Terrell Co.:
8/19- at Taylor Co.
8/26- Miller Co.
9/2- at Pelham
9/16- at Seminole Co.
9/23- Mitchell Co.
9/30- Baconton
10/7- at Stewart Co.
10/21- at Chattahoochee Co.
10/28- Calhoun Co.
11/4- Randolph-Clay
Region 2-A
Atkinson Co.:
8/19- at Fellowship Christian
8/26- Jeff Davis
9/9- Stratford Academy
9/16- at Charlton Co.
9/23- Lanier Co.
9/30- at Clinch Co.
10/14- at Telfair Co.
10/21- Turner Co.
10/28- at Irwin Co.
11/4- Wilcox Co.
Clinch Co.:
8/19- Bleckley Co.
8/26- at McIntosh Co. Academy
9/2- Brooks Co.
9/16- Irwin Co.
9/23- at Wilcox Co.
9/30- Atkinson Co.
10/14- at Turner Co.
10/21- Lanier Co.
10/28- at Charlton Co.
11/4- Telfair Co.
Irwin Co.:
8/19- at Berrien
8/26- at Fitzgerald
9/2- Macon Co.
9/16- at Clinch Co.
9/23- at Telfair Co.
9/30- Charlton Co.
10/14- Lanier Co.
10/21- at Wilcox Co.
10/28- Atkinson Co.
11/4- at Turner Co.
Lanier Co.:
8/26- Berrien
9/2- at Savannah Country Day
9/9- at Groves (SC)
9/16- Wilcox Co.
9/23- at Atkinson Co.
9/30- Turner Co.
10/14- at Irwin Co.
10/21- at Clinch Co.
10/28- Telfair Co.
11/4- Charlton Co.
Turner Co.:
8/18- at Dougherty
8/26- Worth Co.
9/2- Crisp Co.
9/16- Telfair Co.
9/23- at Charlton Co.
9/30- at Lanier Co.
10/14- Clinch Co.
10/21- at Atkinson Co.
10.28- at Wilcox Co.
11/4- Irwin Co.
Wilcox Co.:
8/26- at Tattnall Square
9/2- Hawkinsville
9/9- at Bleckley Co.
9//16- at Lanier Co.
9/23- Clinch Co.
9/30- Telfair Co.
10/14- at Charlton Co.
10/21- Irwin Co.
10/28- Turner Co.
11/4- at Atkinson Co.
