GHSA finalizes 2016 football schedule

The GHSA finalized and released the football schedules for the 2016 season on Monday.

It will be the first season with eight classifications, after the addition of Class 7A.

The season begins Thursday, August 18.

SOUTH GEORGIA SCHEDULES

1-AAAAAAA

Colquitt Co.:

8/20- Mill Creek (Corky Kell Classic, Georgia Dome)

8/27- American Heritage (FL)

9/2- Tucker

9/9- at Roswell

9/16- Brookwood

9/23- at Valdosta

10/14- Camden Co.

10/21- at Tift Co.

10/28- Lowndes

Lowndes:

8/19- at Valdosta

8/26- Bayside (FL)

9/2- at Parkview

9/9- Shiloh

9/16- Newton

9/23- Mt. Zion, Jonesboro

9/30- Ware Co.

10/14- Tift Co.

10/21- Camden Co.

10/28- at Colquitt Co.

Tift Co.:

8/19- South Effingham (Statesboro)

8/26- Cook

9/1- Thunder Ridge (CO) (Game in Orlando)

9/9- Valdosta

9/16- Parkview

9/23- at Coffee

9/30- Fitzgerald

10/14- at Lowndes

10/21- Colquitt Co.

10/28- at Camden Co.

1-AAAAAA

Coffee:

8/19- Effingham Co. (Game in Statesboro)

8/26- at Brunswick

9/2- at Ware Co.

9/16- University Christian (FL)

9/23- Tift Co.

9/30- Warner Robins

10/14- Houston Co.

10/21- at Northside, WR

10/28- at Valdosta

11/4- Lee Co.

Lee Co.:

8/18- vs. Jones Co. (Corky Kell Classic, Mercer)

8/26- at Bainbridge

9/2- Hardaway

9/9- at Americus-Sumter

9/16- Luella

9/23- Thomas Co. Central

10/7- Houston Co.

10/14- at Northside, WR

10/21- Valdosta

11/4- at Coffee

Valdosta:

8/19- Lowndes

8/26- Woodland, Stockbridge

9/2- at Wayne Co.

9/9- at Tift Co.

9/16- at Thomas Co. Central

9/23- Colquitt Co.

10/7- Northside, WR

10/21- at Lee Co.

10/28- Coffee

11/4- at Houston Co.

Region 1-AAAA

Bainbridge:

8/26- Lee Co,

9/2- at Lincoln (FL)

9/9- Cairo

9/16- at Early Co.

9/23- Dothan (AL)

9/30- at Rickards (FL)

10/7- Veterans

10/21- at Thomas Co. Central

10/28- at Harris Co.

11/4- Warner Robins

Thomas Co. Central

8/19- Worth Co.

8/26- at Thomasville

9/2- at Cairo

9/9- Monroe

9/16- Valdosta

9/23- at Lee Co.

10/7- at Warner Robins

10/14- at Veterans

10/21- Bainbridge

11/4- Harris Co.

Region 1-AAAA:

Americus-Sumter

8/26- at Crisp Co.

9/2- at Dooly Co.

9/9- Lee Co.

9/16- Westover

9/22- at Northside, Columbus

9/30- at Cairo

10/14- Shaw

10/21- Hardaway

10/27- at Carver, Columbus

11/4- Columbus

Cairo:

8/19- Thomasville

9/2- Thomas Co. Central

9/9- at Bainbridge

9/16- Hardaway

9/22- at Shaw

9/30- Americus-Sumter

10/14- Carver, Columbus

10/21- at Westover

10/28- Columbus

11/4- Northside, Columbus



Westover:

8/27- at Monroe

9/2- Albany

9/10- at Dougherty

9/16- at Americus-Sumter

9/22- Carver, Columbus

9/29- at Hardaway

10/14- Columbus

10/21- Cairo

10/28- at Northside, Columbus

11/3- Shaw

Region 1-AAA

Cook:

8/19- at Brooks Co.

8/26- at Tift Co.

9/2- Brunswick

9/16- Berrien

9/23- at Thomasville

9/30- at Early Co.

10/7- Worth Co.

10/14- Dougherty

10/21- at Crisp Co.

11/4- at Monroe

Crisp Co.:

8/19- Dooly Co.

8/26- Americus-Sumter

9/2- at Turner Co.

9/15- at Rutland

9/23- at Spencer

9/30- Brooks Co.

10/14- Monroe

10/21- Cook

10/27- at Dougherty

11/4- at Worth Co.

Dougherty:

8/18- Turner Co.

9/2- at Berrien

9/10- Westover

9/15- at Spencer

9/24- Albany

9/30- at Perry

10/8- Monroe

10/14- at Cook

10/21- at Worth Co.

10/27- Crisp Co.

Monroe:

8/27- Westover

9/1- Thomasville

9/9- at Thomas Co. Central

9/16- at Albany

9/23- Brooks Co.

10/8- at Dougherty

10/14- at Crisp Co.

10/28- Worth Co.

11/4- Cook

Worth Co.:

8/19- at Thomas Co. Central

8/26- at Turner Co.

9/2- Veterans

9/9- Early Co.

9/16- at Thomasville

9/30- Harris Co.

10/7- at Cook

10/21- Dougherty

10/28- at Monroe

11/4- Crisp Co.

Region 1-AA

Albany:

8/19- Pelham

8/26- Mitchell Co.

9/2- at Westover

9/16- Monroe

9/24- at Dougherty

10/7- Fitzgerald

10/14- Brooks Co.

10/21- Thomasville

10/28- at Berrien

11/4- Early Co.

Berrien:

8/19- Irwin Co.

8/26- at Lanier Co.

9/2- Dougherty

9/9- Bacon Co.

9/16- at Cook

9/23- Early Co.

10/7- at Thomasville

10/14- at Fitzgerald

10/28- Albany

11/4- at Brooks Co.

Brooks Co.:

8/19- Cook

9/2- at Clinch Co.

9/16- Pierce Co.

9/23- at Monroe

9/30- at Crisp Co.

10/7- Early Co.

10/14- at Albany

10/21- at Fitzgerald

10/28- at Thomasville

11/4- Berrien

Early Co.:

8/19- at Eufaula (AL)

9/2- Seminole Co.

9/9- at Worth Co.

9/16- Bainbridge

9/23- at Berrien

9/30- Cook

10/7- at Brooks Co.

10/14- Thomasville

10/28- Fitzgerald

11/4- at Albany

Fitzgerald:

8/26- Irwin Co.

9/9- at Macon Co.

9/16- at Rockdale Co.

9/23- Smith's Station (AL)

9/30- at Tift Co.

10/7- at Albany

10/14- Berrien

10/21- Brooks Co.

10/28- at Early Co.

11/4- Thomasville

Thomasville:

8/19- at Cairo

8/26- Thomas Co. Central

9/1- at Monroe

9/16- Worth Co.

9/23- Cook

10/7- Berrien

10/14- at Early Co.

10/21- at Albany

10/28- Brooks Co.

11/4- at Fitzgerald

Region 1-A:

Baconton:

8/19- at Pataula Charter

8/26- Pelham

9/1- Chattahoochee Co.

9/16- at Miller Co.

9/30- at Terrell Co.

10/6- Randolph-Clay

10/14- at Stewart Co.

10/21- Seminole Co.

10/28- at Mitchell Co.

11/4- Calhoun Co.

Calhoun Co.:

8/26- Schley Co.

9/2- Randolph-Clay

9/16- at Pelham

9/23- at Stewart Co.

9/30- Miller Co.

10/7- at Seminole Co.

10/14- Chattahoochee Co.

10/21- Mitchell Co.

10/28- at Terrell Co.

11/4- at Baconton

Miller Co.:

8/26- at Terrell Co,

9/9- Mitchell Co.

9/16- Baconton

9/23- at Pelham

9/30- at Calhoun Co.

10/7- Chattahoochee Co.

10/14- at Sneads (FL)

10/21- at Randolph-Clay

10/28- Stewart Co.

11/4- at Seminole Co.

Mitchell Co.:

8/26- at Albany

9/2- Stewart Co.

9/9- at Miller Co.

9/17- Chattahoochee Co.

9/23- at Terrell Co.

10/1- Randolph-Clay

10/14- Seminole Co.

10/21- at Calhoun Co.

10/28- Baconton

11/4- at Pelham

Pataula Charter:

8/19- Baconton

8/26- at Webster Co.

9/23- Glascock Co.

9/30- at Cross Keys

10/21- Webster Co.

10/28- Cross Keys

11/4- at Glascock Co.

Pelham:

8/19- at Albany

8/26- at Baconton

9/2- Terrell Co.

9/16- Calhoun Co.

9/23- Miller Co.

9/30- at Chattahoochee Co.

10/14- at Randolph-Clay

10/21- Stewart Co.

10/28- at Seminole Co.

11/4- Mitchell Co.

Randolph-Clay:

8/19- Abbeville (AL)

9/2- at Calhoun Co.

9/16- Stewart Co.

9/23- Seminole Co.

10/1- at Mitchell Co.

10/6- at Baconton

10/14- Pelham

10/21- Miller Co.

10/28- at Chattahoochee Co.

11/4- at Terrell Co.

Seminole Co.:

8/26- Stewart Co.

9/2- at Early Co.

9/9- at Chattahoochee Co.

9/16- Terrell Co.

9/23- at Randolph-Clay

10/7- Calhoun Co.

10/14- at Mitchell Co.

10/21- at Baconton

10/28- Pelham

11/4- Miller Co.

Terrell Co.:

8/19- at Taylor Co.

8/26- Miller Co.

9/2- at Pelham

9/16- at Seminole Co.

9/23- Mitchell Co.

9/30- Baconton

10/7- at Stewart Co.

10/21- at Chattahoochee Co.

10/28- Calhoun Co.

11/4- Randolph-Clay

Region 2-A

Atkinson Co.:

8/19- at Fellowship Christian

8/26- Jeff Davis

9/9- Stratford Academy

9/16- at Charlton Co.

9/23- Lanier Co.

9/30- at Clinch Co.

10/14- at Telfair Co.

10/21- Turner Co.

10/28- at Irwin Co.

11/4- Wilcox Co.

Clinch Co.:

8/19- Bleckley Co.

8/26- at McIntosh Co. Academy

9/2- Brooks Co.

9/16- Irwin Co.

9/23- at Wilcox Co.

9/30- Atkinson Co.

10/14- at Turner Co.

10/21- Lanier Co.

10/28- at Charlton Co.

11/4- Telfair Co.

Irwin Co.:

8/19- at Berrien

8/26- at Fitzgerald

9/2- Macon Co.

9/16- at Clinch Co.

9/23- at Telfair Co.

9/30- Charlton Co.

10/14- Lanier Co.

10/21- at Wilcox Co.

10/28- Atkinson Co.

11/4- at Turner Co.

Lanier Co.:

8/26- Berrien

9/2- at Savannah Country Day

9/9- at Groves (SC)

9/16- Wilcox Co.

9/23- at Atkinson Co.

9/30- Turner Co.

10/14- at Irwin Co.

10/21- at Clinch Co.

10/28- Telfair Co.

11/4- Charlton Co.

Turner Co.:

8/18- at Dougherty

8/26- Worth Co.

9/2- Crisp Co.

9/16- Telfair Co.

9/23- at Charlton Co.

9/30- at Lanier Co.

10/14- Clinch Co.

10/21- at Atkinson Co.

10.28- at Wilcox Co.

11/4- Irwin Co.

Wilcox Co.:

8/26- at Tattnall Square

9/2- Hawkinsville

9/9- at Bleckley Co.

9//16- at Lanier Co.

9/23- Clinch Co.

9/30- Telfair Co.

10/14- at Charlton Co.

10/21- Irwin Co.

10/28- Turner Co.

11/4- at Atkinson Co.

