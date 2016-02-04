Stolen items seized in theft bust

The Tift county sheriff's office is working to get nearly $300,000 worth of stolen items back into the right hands.

47-year old Darin Pearce was arrested after investigators found items linked to at least ten different theft cases.

The thefts occurred from October through this week in Tift, Colquitt, Thomas, Decatur and Brooks counties.

"Probably somebody who does something like that and steals that kind of variety of items, they're probably selling on Craig's list or Ebay. But it appears to be that he's pretty much doing it by himself and working alone," said Tift County Sheriff Gene Scarbrough.

Pearce is charged with theft by taking, burglary in the second degree, and criminal attempt to commit burglary.

If you recognize any of these items call the Tift County Sheriff's Office.

