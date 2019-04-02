Semi-truck catches fire on I-75 in Dooly Co.

DOOLY CO., GA (WALB) - There was a fiery scene on I-75 in Dooly County Tuesday afternoon.
The Pinehurst Fire Department confirmed that a semi-truck’s trailer caught fire on the busy interstate.
Assistant Fire Chief Don Willisord said it happened on I-75 near mile marker 117 around 1:30 p.m.
Officials said the driver spotted smoke coming from the trailer while he was driving in the northbound lane.
Willisord said the driver was able to make it out of the truck before it became engulfed in flames.
Numerous emergency agencies responded and no one was injured.
