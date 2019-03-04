Body found in Cook Co. creek

COOK CO., GA (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is working to identify a body found in a creek on Ed Lindsey Road in Cook County.
“Well, it’s always a concern when you hear something like that in the neighborhood. It’s really surprising in this neighborhood because we’re kind of a close-knit neighborhood. Everybody kind of knows what’s going on. We’re patrolled well by the sheriff’s office and the local P.D.," said Ken Rountree, a neighborhood resident.
Rountree lives off Ed Lindsey Road where officials with the GBI and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) have confirmed they were called to the area to help recover the body.
Rountree said he was on his way back to his home when he heard the news.
“Actually, just on my way back from Tifton. Somebody called me on the phone and was telling me about it. That’s the first I’ve heard," said Rountree.
Officials said that it was a male found, but there is no word on how he ended up there.
According to DNR officials, the body doesn’t appear to be from a fishing or hunting accident.
“It’ll be interesting to see what the investigation said. We really don’t have anything like this in the community until lately," said Rountree.
Officials have sent the body to the GBI Crime Lab and are working to identify the male.
There has been no word on any foul play at this point.
Other residents in the neighborhood said that the body being found so close to home was unsettling, but Rountree thinks it was more of an isolated incident.
“Not really worried but I imagine that all of us will be keeping an extra eye out to keep up with what’s going on. We always pretty well know who’s supposed to be here and who’s not," said Rountree. “I don’t know that we’ll take any extra precautions than we already do."
Rountree said that he is thankful for law enforcement in the area for working to get answers on this case.
According to the GBI, this investigation is still active and ongoing.
