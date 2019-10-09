Contact WALB

WALB-TV, owned by Gray Televison, prides itself on service to the South Georgia community and devotes a significant portion of airtime, in-kind services, and promotional support to worthy causes. Gray operates television stations from Maine to Hawaii.
WALB is located at 1709 Stuart Avenue, in Albany, Georgia 31707. Our mailing address is: P.O. Box 3130 Albany, Georgia 31706-3130
You can read up on the history of the station here.
Telephone numbers:
- Station: (229) 446-1010
- Fax: (229) 446-4000
- News Department: (229) 446-9252
General Manager: Bruce Austin
News Director: Nichole Cyprian
Chief Engineer, Closed Captioning: Paul Serio
News Operations Manager: Richard Shepherd
Business Office: Rhonda Bailey
Marketing Director (Public Service and Promotions): Mike Leach
Creative Service Director: Jerry Nolan
If you have a question about a story on the website, you can contact the Newsroom.
