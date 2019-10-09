Contact WALB

May 17, 2017 at 8:33 PM EDT - Updated October 9 at 12:10 PM

WALB-TV, owned by Gray Televison, prides itself on service to the South Georgia community and devotes a significant portion of airtime, in-kind services, and promotional support to worthy causes. Gray operates television stations from Maine to Hawaii.

WALB is located at 1709 Stuart Avenue, in Albany, Georgia 31707. Our mailing address is: P.O. Box 3130 Albany, Georgia 31706-3130

You can read up on the history of the station here.

Telephone numbers:

  • Station: (229) 446-1010
  • Fax: (229) 446-4000
  • News Department: (229) 446-9252

General Manager: Bruce Austin

News Director: Nichole Cyprian

Chief Engineer, Closed Captioning: Paul Serio

News Operations Manager: Richard Shepherd

Business Office: Rhonda Bailey

Marketing Director (Public Service and Promotions): Mike Leach

Creative Service Director: Jerry Nolan

If you have a question about a story on the website, you can contact the Newsroom.

News Department Contacts

Sales Department Contacts

