Ryan Duke gets new attorney in Tara Grinstead case

OCILLA, GA (WALB) - Ryan Duke, the man charged with murdering Tara Grinstead, now has a new defense attorney.
Duke is facing five charges including felony murder, malice murder, concealing a death, aggravated assault and burglary in connection to the disappearance and death of the former teacher and beauty queen.
Duke's new attorney is Ashleigh Merchant. She works for the Merchant Law Firm in Marietta.
Below is a statement released by Merchant:
The prosecution and defense in the Grinstead case are expected to meet Tuesday morning.
