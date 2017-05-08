Albany teacher arrested for cocaine, says it was planted

EDITOR"S NOTE (June 14, 2019): Charges against Manxavier Greene were dismissed on September 6, 2017 because of lack of evidence, according to the Dougherty County Court Clerk’s Office.
ALBANY, GA (WALB) - An Albany High School teacher has been arrested for drug possession.
It happened last Tuesday after Dougherty County Schools Superintendent Dr. David Mosely got an anonymous phone call where a man said that Manxavier D. Greene had drugs in her car.
Ms. Greene was interviewed by police and administrators, and said that she knew who the anonymous caller was; her ex-boyfriend, whom she said told her that he would "ruin her career," because he was mad at her.
A search of the car revealed two small plastic bags which turned out to be cocaine.
DCSS spokesperson, J.D. Sumner said that any incident involving drugs, whether student or teacher, is taken seriously.
"We act swift and decisively in those situations, launch an investigation using our police department and then act on any evidence or information that's gathered in the process," said Sumner.
Greene has been employed by the school system since 2013, working as a literature and reading support teacher.
A recommendation has been made to suspend Greene without pay during the investigation.
Per procedure, the recommendation will have to be sent to the superintendent and then to the board.
