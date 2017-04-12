Ryan Duke indicted for the murder of Tara Grinstead

OCILLA, GA (WALB) - Ryan Duke has been indicted by an Irwin County grand jury.
Duke is charged with five counts, including: burglary, aggravated assault, malice murder, felony murder, and concealing a death
Court documents from his previous court appearance say he broke into Grinstead's Ocilla home and used his hands to kill her, then disposed of the body.
The Tift Circuit Court has not set a trial date at this time.
WALB's Amanda Hoskins continues to follow this story on TV and online.
Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.