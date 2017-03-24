Judge softens gag order in Grinstead case

IRWIN CO., GA (WALB) - The judge who issued a gag order involving the Tara Grinstead case has softened the order.
This comes just over a week after she, Melanie Cross, heard appeals for the order from various news organizations.
The new order, which WALB got access to through Philip Holloway who is a legal analyst for WSB in Atlanta, still limits which individuals can speak in this case, but clarifies what information they are allowed to share.
Until the case goes to court, the DA, counsel for the defendant Ryan Duke, Bo Dukes, the court staff and current and past members of law enforcement that worked on the investigation cannot release any information relating to the character, criminal record of the defendants or possibility of a plea.
The judge also clarified that the order doesn't apply to members of the media.
Read the full order below.
