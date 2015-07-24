WALG’s ancient mast antennas come down

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - It was a site to see. Two radio towers that were once part of WALB's roots, going back to 1941, came down today.
Engineers have been preparing to demolish WALG's antennas for some time. Mast antennas are highly unusual. They were taken off of a ship for the radio station during a steel shortage, at the run-up World War II. The mast antennas are hollow, and became a danger. "So after so many years they rusted from the inside out, and they were going to fall on their own, so we thought it would be better if we could control it, and dropping them ourselves," said Robert Combs, Reg. Engineering Coordinator Cumulus Radio.
Gray Communications owned the radio station and WALB-TV until the late 1950s, when the radio station was sold, and its call letters changed to WALG.
WALG's 5,000 Watt signal went mainly to the south, to protect the signal of WTGA, in Thomaston, which shares the 1590 frequency. WALG is now 1,250 Watts, and will be omni-directional. WALG-AM 1590, which has operated continuously for 74 years, is expected to be back on the air by Thursday morning.
