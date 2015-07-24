WALG’s ancient mast antennas come down

Engineers have been preparing to demolish WALG's antennas for some time. Mast antennas are highly unusual. They were taken off of a ship for the radio station during a steel shortage, at the run-up World War II. The mast antennas are hollow, and became a danger. "So after so many years they rusted from the inside out, and they were going to fall on their own, so we thought it would be better if we could control it, and dropping them ourselves," said Robert Combs, Reg. Engineering Coordinator Cumulus Radio.