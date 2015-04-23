Pot on the plane Arrest

EDITOR’S NOTE: According to the district attorney’s office, charges against Jason Cao were dropped.
ALBANY, GA (WALB) - An Albany man is arrested at the airport when screeners find marijuana and a smoking pipe in his luggage.
Jason Cao was charged with felony possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects Monday morning at the Southwest Georgia Regional airport.
Officials say Cao was checking luggage for a six AM flight to Atlanta and then on to Kentucky, when TSA screeners smelled marijuana in his bag.
Screeners called airport police, who found more than an ounce of pot in a pill container and a pipe.
"Even though they are checking your bags, you should know you shouldn't take any type of illegal substance," said Chief Bernard Ford, S.W. Ga. Airport Public Safety.
Cao was released from the Dougherty County Jail on two thousand dollars bond.
Copyright 2015 WALB. All rights reserved.