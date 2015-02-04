‘Soul man’ Dave Prater remembered in home town of Ocilla

OCILLA, GA (WALB) - The City of Ocilla is hosting a Dave Prater celebration on Friday, February 6, 2015, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. This event will honor the contributions of Dave Prater, the legendary R&B singer who was half the duo Sam and Dave.
“Not many areas have a celebrity like that. And of course he and Sam Moore were a dynamic duo for many years,” said Candace Jordan, the Irwin County Chamber of Commerce President.
The festivities will be on North Cherry Street in downtown Ocilla. Sam and Dave were discovered during a talent show, so organizers will host their own talent show featuring Sam and Dave's music.
Activities also include unveiling of a historical road sign honoring Dave Prater, recognition from the Georgia Senator Jay Roberts and House of Representative Tyler Harper, live band, show choir and karaoke, food, fun and other festivities, said Reggie Miller of the organizing committee.
Prater, born in Ocilla in 1937, formed a duo with partner Sam Moore at the King of Hearts Club in Miami in 1961, and together they were 'Sam & Dave.'
Sam & Dave were super hot between 1966 and 1968, with hits like 'Hold On! I'm Comin,' You Got Me Hummin,' 'When Something Is Wrong With My Baby,' 'Soul Man,' and 'I Thank You.'
They faded from fame for years, but got a resurgence in 1980 when their signature song, 'Soul Man' was redone by John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd in the smash 'Blues Brothers' film.
The Rock and Roll of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio inducted 'Sam & Dave' In 1993.
Sadly, Dave Prater was killed in a car wreck in Sycamore, about 25 miles from his hometown, on April 9, 1988.
He is buried in Passaic County, New Jersey.