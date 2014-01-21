Phoebe computer missing; thousands of patients’ info compromised

By Devin Knight
ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Hospital is notifying thousands of patients that their medical information has been compromised by the disappearance of a hospital computer.
Phoebe confirmed to WALB News 10 that on November 6, 2013, the hospital learned that a password protected unencrypted desktop computer disappeared from one of its clinics the day before.
Phoebe confirms the computer contained information on 6,777 patients treated between May 2010 and October 2013.
The hospital contacted the Albany Police Department and hired a computer forensics company, to identify the information contained on the computer.
After conducting a detailed review, PPMH determined that the computer may have contained patient information, including patient names, addresses, dates of birth, dates of service, physician's names, diagnosis information, and, in some instances, social security numbers.
To date, the computer has not been located and Phoebe doesn't know if it was stolen or misplaced.
The hospital began mailing notification letters on January 3, 2014 to patients who may have been affected, offering those eligible a year of credit monitoring services and providing call center support for all affected patients.
More information can also be found online at www.phoebeputney.com.
"The privacy, security and safety of the Phoebe Putney community and the patient information it maintains are a top priority," said Audrey Pike, PPHS Vice President/Chief Compliance Officer and Privacy Officer. "The hospital has taken the necessary steps to reinforce and refine staff procedures to strengthen the protection of patient information."
