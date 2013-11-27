Convict runs away over watch misunderstanding

“I’d like for Bobby to know that I know he’s afraid that no one will believe him. But he needs to come in safe,” said his ex-wife Elvie Franklin. “He shouldn’t have panicked. He should have told them what happened and dealt with it,” said Rachals. Smith walked into the Bronwood City Hall Wednesday morning and asked to use the phone, claiming his car was broken down. “We’re always cautious in here and we kind of felt like something might have been up,” said Davina Davila, City Supervisor.