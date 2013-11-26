Driver takes off with man in truck bed

By Devin Knight
AMERICUS, GA (WALB) - An Americus man is in jail Wednesday night, after he was arrested for what police call a prank gone wrong.
Officers say 27-year-old Coleman Brett Scoggins and his friends drove off while a disabled man was in the back of his truck washing the rear window at around 2am, November 17th at the Flash Foods gas station on S. Lee St. The victim says it didn’t end there.
The victim says he was paid $15 to wash the windows before the group left with him in the truck bed, leading to what he described as a brutal attack.
"All of this, and they was stompin' me and draggin' me at the same time," said James Dodson, Victim as he described the attack he says happened Sunday morning.
"There's nothing that I am holding against them for what they done, but I do feel that what they done is uncalled for," he said.
He was washing windows at the Flash Foods on South Lee Street when a truck full of five people pulled up and asked for his services.
"How much would you charge me to wash my windows? I repeated to them, follow your heart."
He said they paid him $5 to wash the windshield before later paying another $10 for him to wash the back windows. But they took off when he climbed in the truck bed.
"I was beating on the truck, trying to get their attention, not to take me anywhere," Dodson said.
Investigators say 27-year-old Coleman Scoggins was seen on surveillance video behind the wheel as he sped out of the parking lot and down the road.
"It seems to have resulted from a prank that didn't end so well," said Sgt. Anthony Jackson, Americus Police Department.
Dodson said he was taken near this field where the suspects pulled him out of the back of the truck and into the road where they started beating and kicking him before they drove off. Shortly after he called 911 and started heading back to the gas station.
“An officer said to stay on the phone and wait there until they got there. I said no, I’m not gonna wait here because I’m afraid they may come back,” he said.
But investigators aren't sure whether Dodson was actually beaten.
"It cannot be determined by the nature of his injuries that it happened that way or some other way. So it's not that we don't believe him, it's just that we can't resolve the issues of the injuries," said Sgt. Jackson.
The investigation is ongoing, but officers don't expect to make any other arrests at this time.
Dodson is on disability and is anticipating a hefty medical bill from Phoebe-Sumter for x-rays. He says he may pursue civil action against the group.
Scoggins has been charged with a misdemeanor count of reckless conduct, which carries a sentence of up to 12 months, and one felony count of false imprisonment that carries a maximum sentence of ten years if convicted.
