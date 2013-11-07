Who shot Dawson’s mayor?

By Devin Knight
DAWSON, GA (WALB) - Investigators are searching for the answers to the shooting that left the Dawson mayor in critical condition late Thursday night.
23-year-old Christopher Wright continues to recover at Phoebe Putney Memorial hospital after he was shot multiple times at his home in Terrell County. But some wonder if he was intentionally targeted.
Crime scene tape remains outside the house where the Dawson Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation were called a little before midnight.
"Pow. Pow, pow, pow, pow. Like that," said Towana Humphries, a Neighbor/Friend of Chris Wright describing the gunshots she heard at the Dawson mayor's home on Halloween night.
"He's a good guy. He's never done anything to hurt anyone that I know of. All he do is show love and gratitude," said Humphries.
Investigators said Christopher Wright was returning to his home on Crawford Street Southeast where family members said his mother was tied up inside.
"Well, when I initially heard, I was in disbelief. You know, you just don't know how to process that type of situation," said Christopher Pike, Friend/City Commissioner.
Albany City Commissioner Christopher Pike and the 23-year-old Dawson mayor formed a friendship as some of the youngest elected officials in the state. He stayed with Wright’s family at the hospital until three in the morning while the mayor underwent emergency surgery.
"Anytime somebody has a family member in that situation, it's obviously difficult for the entire family. But they're together. A lot of people came out in support of the mayor," said Pike.
Investigators won't comment on how many people were involved in the crime, and they won't name a motive while the investigation is in its early stages.
"We're still soliciting comments and investigating leads from the community in Dawson, and we're following up on those. At this time we don't have an arrest, but our investigation continues," said Special Agent Kim Baker, Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
And while some say it's too early to speculate, they can't help but wonder if the mayor was targeted.
"I do know that, you know, just even with myself being in elected office, you know, sometimes people don't always agree with your thoughts and your opinions and your directions and people tend to retaliate in different manners and different ways," said Pike.
And while law enforcement searches for answers, those closest to Wright are praying for a quick recovery.
Law enforcement isn't releasing much information at this time.
Phoebe Putney can't tell us Wright's condition, but family members tell us he has a difficult recovery ahead.
Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation office in Sylvester at (229) 777-2080 or the Dawson Police Department at (229) 995-4414.
Copyright 2013 WALB. All rights reserved.