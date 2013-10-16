South Georgia farm honored for deep roots in state’s history

By Devin Knight
ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A South Georgia family is honored for their deep roots on a south Georgia farm.
Wooten Farms in Dougherty County was just named a Georgia Centennial Family Farm by the state Historic Preservation Division. The same family has tended that land since well before the Civil War.
The workers tending to the fields on Lenny Wooten's farm are part of a longstanding tradition that dates back to before the civil war.
"It was an honor to be...to go up there and be named with all the other farmers that had lasted for over 100 years," said Lenny Wooten, Farmer.
The Wooten farm was one of 24 farms across the state honored this year for staying in the same family for more than a century, something that fills the South Georgian with pride.
"To go back and know that your ancestors was here and farmed here and worked here all their life," Wooten said.
He received the honorary title after submitting a previously written article about his family's history on the land.
"It tells pretty much the history of the farm and rather than try to think back, we just used it and sent it in with the application," he said.
A quick stroll around his land revealed a tired looking mule barn from 1890, and the house his great-grandfather lived at in 1850, long before Wooten inherited the 2000 acres of land from his great-great uncles.
"That was the overseer's house at one time and then daddy's daddy and his uncle lived there," he said.
The house is now empty, but the family's tradition on the farm will extend into future generations once his daughters become the sixth generation to own the farm.
"They...they like it. They come home and ride...look. They tell me all that I need to do," said Wooten as he laughed.
Which means the Wooten's may continue to own the land for another hundred years.
Wooten said hard work and perseverance are the key to his family's farming success.
Visit www.georgiacentennialfarms.org or call Charlie Miller, the Centennial Farm Awards Committee Chair at (404)651-5287 for information on how you can nominate a family farm.
The other farms in Southwest Georgia that were nominated along with Wooten's farm are below:
- Troy and Nellie Joe Spicer Farm, Berrien County
- Norris Chester Mattox, Sr., Farm, Clinch County
- Oak Hill Farm, Cook County
- Can Do Farms, Dooly County
- Staten Plantation and Murray Staten Farms, Lowndes County
- Julius McAllister Farm, Marion County
- McAllister Family Farm, Marion County
- Southwind Farm, Marion County
- Kentavia Williams Farm, Inc., Thomas County
- Goodwin Brothers Farm, Webster County
- Jenkins-Shanklin Family Farm, Worth County
