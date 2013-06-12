Three die in fatal ambulance crash

By Devin Knight
DOUGLAS, GA (WALB) - Coffee Regional Medical Center is offering grief counseling as hospital and EMS workers deal with the tragic loss of two paramedics.
44-year-old Teresa Davis and 56-year-old Randall Whiddon were transporting a patient to Tifton when they collided with a jackknifed tractor-trailer. Their patient, 65-year-old Charles Smith also died in the wreck, and now the coffee County medical community is coming together to get through the grief.
Dedicated to helping others, with a love for their community. That's how some friends described the two paramedics who were killed on Georgia Highway 32 a little after five in the morning.
The Coffee Regional Medical Center President said the ambulance was transporting Charles Smith to Tift Regional Medical center because of a lack of bed space.
Teresa Davis was Driving west with E-M-T Randall Whiddon and patient Charles Smith with the lights and sirens on. But when a driver heading the other direction in a car pulled over, disaster struck.
“The car pulled over to let the ambulance come by, and then the semi slammed on the breaks and jack-knifed and traveled into the lane of the ambulance, striking the ambulance,” said T.F.C. Marcus Taylor, Georgia State Patrol.
Friends and relatives rushed to the scene with the hope of finding their loved ones. One friend of the Davis family who asked not to appear on camera said Davis was a dedicated employee and loving mother who left behind a small child.
"They're on the road they're treating patients and saving lives so when something like this happens to them I think the effect is the same it would be with anybody even though they deal with this day in and day out," said George Heck, CRMC President and CEO.
Heck said the hospital is offering grief services.
“Always, EMS is a really very tight nit group. Very family-oriented, so this is something very hard for them I’m sure,” Heck said.
He said the hospital is hoping to help the patient's family as well.
“Our heart goes out and prayers to the patients’ family for sure,” he said. “I did reach out and try to talk to Mrs. Smith today, and will follow up with her later today. It’s tragic to lose a life.”
And the loss of three lives in an ambulance crash makes the accident an unprecedented tragedy in this area.
The truck driver, Rockwell Lott, suffered minor injuries.
The State Patrol's Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating. No word on when charges might be filed.
Copyright 2013 WALB. All rights reserved.