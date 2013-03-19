New exhibits at Jimmy Carter National Historic Site

By Devin Knight
PLAINS, GA (WALB) - New exhibits have been opened at the Jimmy Carter National Historic site in Plains. The renovated train depot that was part of the Jimmy Carter National Historic site was dedicated on March 13th.
President Carter was present at the depot that was so important during his run for the White House. Hundreds of people came to hear him speak, and all the students, volunteers and visitors had a little surprise for him.
"We want Jimmy! We want Jimmy," chanted the crowd in addition to other slogans from President Carter's old campaign, in an attempt to take him back to 1976.
Back then his followers gathered at this depot, making it famous during Carter's run for office. Ever since, the former presidential headquarters have held a special place in Carter's heart.
"The depot symbolically and practically was a very wonderful center of plains, of my life and of my political campaign," said Carter.
Students also put on a surprise show for the former president, bringing laughter to many in the crowd. But the re-dedicated site is not immune from sequester cuts, and faces a 5% reduction in operating costs.
Carter says bipartisan agreements are the only way to reach a resolution to the budget stalemate.
"And I think both the White House and the Congress ought to reach out to each other and listen to what the folks back home are saying," he said.
Carter also said one of the main goals during the last campaign was for the parties to work together harmoniously, something he says if missing in today's politics. If the parties can't come to an agreement, automatic cuts will force lawmakers into action.
"So I think it's necessary for us to cut back on expenditures, and it's also necessary perhaps to have some increases in tax, maybe by eliminating loopholes," he said. "But the compromises are there, if they would just agree to work with each other. So the sequester may shock people into moving forward when they weren't willing to do it before."
Sequester cuts will cause a hiring freeze on at the site, but Carter says cuts to the plains national parks will not affect its visitors.
After the historic depot was re-dedicated, the former president officially cut the ribbon to open the building.
For more information on the Jimmy Carter Historic Site, visit: http://www.nps.gov/jica/index.htm
Copyright 2013 WALB. All rights reserved.