Clergyman acquitted on sex charges

gavel generic
By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 13, 2003 at 9:12 PM EST|Updated: Sep. 19, 2007 at 9:13 PM EDT
Updated information: District Attorney Joe Mulholland says that Dorrity was acquitted on all counts.

March 13, 2003

Camilla-- A preacher is charged with child molestation and sexual battery.  He's accused of molesting two teenage girls and two women.

Investigators say the molestation victim is 15-years-old. The sexual battery victims are 18, 20, and 24.

Twenty-four-year-old Chris Dorrity is the pastor at New Life Worship Center in Camilla. He was arrested Wednesday night and charged with one count of child molestation, and three counts of sexual battery.

"He's a young guy, very emotional, very intense with congregation, caring," said Church Member Anthony Stewart. "It really shocked me. This is the first I've heard of it because he has a lot of dealing with the youth, children in the community, in Baconton. This is a shock," said Stewart.

The New Life Worship Center moved to a new location on Cochran Street a few months ago.  Dorrity is in the Mitchell County Jail.  GBI agents are assisting Camilla Police and say more charges could be filed.

posted at 4:10PM by dave.miller@walb.com

