Saturday's SoCon schedule includes the Mercer Bears (6-10) playing the Western Carolina Catamounts (4-10) at 2:00 PM ET.

Mercer vs. Western Carolina Game Information

Mercer Players to Watch

Stacie Jones: 10.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Mackenzie Johnson: 10.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Briana Peguero: 11.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Deja Williams: 9.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Ashlee Locke: 5.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK

Western Carolina Players to Watch

Lonasia Brewer: 7.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Jada Burton: 7.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Chelsea Wooten: 11.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Zanoria Cruz: 8.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Audrey Meyers: 6.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

