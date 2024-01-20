Mercer vs. Samford January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's SoCon slate includes the Samford Bulldogs (13-2, 2-0 SoCon) meeting the Mercer Bears (8-7, 1-1 SoCon) at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Mercer vs. Samford Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Mercer Players to Watch
- Jalyn McCreary: 16.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Jake Davis: 10.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jah Quinones: 6.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Amanze Ngumezi: 7.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Robby Carmody: 9.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Samford Players to Watch
- Achor Achor: 14.9 PTS, 6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.6 BLK
- A.J. Staton-McCray: 13.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Rylan Jones: 7.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaden Campbell: 9.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jermaine Marshall: 10.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK
Mercer vs. Samford Stat Comparison
|Samford Rank
|Samford AVG
|Mercer AVG
|Mercer Rank
|4th
|89.5
|Points Scored
|71
|275th
|258th
|74.2
|Points Allowed
|70.5
|155th
|111th
|38.1
|Rebounds
|34.9
|247th
|96th
|10.1
|Off. Rebounds
|10
|101st
|7th
|10.9
|3pt Made
|7
|225th
|4th
|20.3
|Assists
|13.7
|167th
|328th
|13.9
|Turnovers
|11.5
|153rd
