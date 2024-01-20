The Jacksonville Dolphins (9-6, 0-2 ASUN) meet the Kennesaw State Owls (9-5, 0-0 ASUN) in a matchup of ASUN teams at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on ESPN+.

Kennesaw State vs. Jacksonville Game Information

Kennesaw State Players to Watch

  • Terrell Burden: 13.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Demond Robinson: 11.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Simeon Cottle: 16.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Quincy Adekokoya: 11.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Rongie Gordon: 4.8 PTS, 6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1 BLK

Jacksonville Players to Watch

  • Robert McCray: 15.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Marcus Niblack: 11.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Stephon Payne III: 6.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Bryce Workman: 12.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Gyasi Powell: 8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

Kennesaw State vs. Jacksonville Stat Comparison

Jacksonville Rank Jacksonville AVG Kennesaw State AVG Kennesaw State Rank
182nd 75.1 Points Scored 85.5 14th
258th 74.2 Points Allowed 78 324th
60th 39.7 Rebounds 41.3 22nd
83rd 10.3 Off. Rebounds 10.9 56th
264th 6.6 3pt Made 10 15th
295th 11.9 Assists 16.8 33rd
343rd 14.4 Turnovers 12.2 226th

