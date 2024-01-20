The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-6, 1-2 ACC) face the Virginia Cavaliers (11-4, 2-2 ACC) in a matchup of ACC teams at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ACC Network.

Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Game Information

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

Miles Kelly: 14.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Baye Ndongo: 12.3 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK

12.3 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK Kowacie Reeves: 12.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Kyle Sturdivant: 8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK Dabbo Coleman: 7.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Virginia Players to Watch

Reece Beekman: 12.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 6 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 6 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Ryan Dunn: 10.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 2.1 BLK

10.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 2.1 BLK Isaac McKneely: 11.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Andrew Rohde: 5.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Leon Bond III: 5.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Georgia Tech vs. Virginia Stat Comparison

Georgia Tech Rank Georgia Tech AVG Virginia AVG Virginia Rank 235th 72.7 Points Scored 66.1 334th 240th 73.6 Points Allowed 57.3 2nd 31st 40.9 Rebounds 32.6 331st 39th 11.3 Off. Rebounds 7.7 292nd 234th 6.9 3pt Made 6.6 262nd 214th 13.1 Assists 15.8 60th 210th 12 Turnovers 8 1st

