Saturday's Sun Belt slate includes the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-13, 2-1 Sun Belt) versus the Georgia State Panthers (7-7, 2-1 Sun Belt) at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Georgia State vs. Georgia Southern Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Georgia State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia State Players to Watch

Dwon Odom: 11.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Jay'Den Turner: 11 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

11 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Lucas Taylor: 14.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Toneari Lane: 12.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Leslie Nkereuwem: 7.7 PTS, 5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia Southern Players to Watch

Tyren Moore: 13.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

13.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Avantae Parker: 5.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

5.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Nate Brafford: 5.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

5.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Cam Bryant: 6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Jamar Franklin: 7.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia State vs. Georgia Southern Stat Comparison

Georgia Southern Rank Georgia Southern AVG Georgia State AVG Georgia State Rank 304th 68.9 Points Scored 80.1 62nd 343rd 79.6 Points Allowed 74.7 267th 298th 33.7 Rebounds 38.6 91st 251st 8.3 Off. Rebounds 10.2 90th 28th 9.7 3pt Made 7.5 183rd 342nd 10.3 Assists 12.6 244th 319th 13.7 Turnovers 9.8 34th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.