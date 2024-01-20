Georgia State vs. Georgia Southern January 20 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Sun Belt slate includes the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-13, 2-1 Sun Belt) versus the Georgia State Panthers (7-7, 2-1 Sun Belt) at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Georgia State vs. Georgia Southern Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Georgia State Players to Watch
- Dwon Odom: 11.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jay'Den Turner: 11 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lucas Taylor: 14.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Toneari Lane: 12.9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Leslie Nkereuwem: 7.7 PTS, 5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
Georgia Southern Players to Watch
- Tyren Moore: 13.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Avantae Parker: 5.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Nate Brafford: 5.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Cam Bryant: 6.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jamar Franklin: 7.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Georgia State vs. Georgia Southern Stat Comparison
|Georgia Southern Rank
|Georgia Southern AVG
|Georgia State AVG
|Georgia State Rank
|304th
|68.9
|Points Scored
|80.1
|62nd
|343rd
|79.6
|Points Allowed
|74.7
|267th
|298th
|33.7
|Rebounds
|38.6
|91st
|251st
|8.3
|Off. Rebounds
|10.2
|90th
|28th
|9.7
|3pt Made
|7.5
|183rd
|342nd
|10.3
|Assists
|12.6
|244th
|319th
|13.7
|Turnovers
|9.8
|34th
