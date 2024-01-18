The North Florida Ospreys (7-9, 0-1 ASUN) meet the Kennesaw State Owls (9-5, 0-0 ASUN) in a matchup of ASUN squads at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Kennesaw State vs. North Florida Game Information

Kennesaw State Players to Watch

  • Terrell Burden: 13.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Demond Robinson: 11.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Simeon Cottle: 16.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Quincy Adekokoya: 11.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Rongie Gordon: 4.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK

North Florida Players to Watch

  • Chaz Lanier: 15.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Ametri Moss: 10.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Dorian James: 8.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Nate Lliteras: 8.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jake van der Heijden: 7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Kennesaw State vs. North Florida Stat Comparison

North Florida Rank North Florida AVG Kennesaw State AVG Kennesaw State Rank
144th 76.6 Points Scored 85.5 15th
278th 75.2 Points Allowed 78.0 324th
186th 36.4 Rebounds 41.3 25th
149th 9.5 Off. Rebounds 10.9 55th
2nd 12.4 3pt Made 10.0 15th
192nd 13.4 Assists 16.8 36th
138th 11.3 Turnovers 12.2 223rd

