Georgia vs. Missouri January 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Georgia Bulldogs (10-4) meet a fellow SEC opponent, the Missouri Tigers (9-5), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Mizzou Arena. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET.
Georgia vs. Missouri Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Georgia Players to Watch
- Javyn Nicholson: 16.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Zoesha Smith: 11.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Asia Avinger: 6.4 PTS, 3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Destiny Thomas: 4.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jordan Isaacs: 4.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
Missouri Players to Watch
- Mama Dembele: 10.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 6.7 AST, 3.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Hayley Frank: 16.6 PTS, 7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Ashton Judd: 13.7 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Abbey Schreacke: 8.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Grace Slaughter: 11 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.1 STL, 0 BLK
