The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (10-4) face the North Carolina Tar Heels (10-4) in a clash of ACC teams at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina Game Information

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

Tonie Morgan: 14.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Kayla Blackshear: 13.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Rusne Augustinaite: 12.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Kara Dunn: 15.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK Ines Noguero: 7.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

North Carolina Players to Watch

Alyssa Ustby: 13.1 PTS, 9.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 2 STL, 1.1 BLK

13.1 PTS, 9.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 2 STL, 1.1 BLK Deja Kelly: 14.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Maria Gakdeng: 10.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK

10.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.4 BLK Lexi Donarski: 11.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Indya Nivar: 6.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

