Thursday's Sun Belt schedule includes the Southern Miss Eagles (7-5) playing the Georgia State Panthers (7-5) at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Georgia State vs. Southern Miss Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Georgia State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia State Players to Watch

Mikyla Tolivert: 14.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Crystal Henderson: 12.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Alyssa Phillip: 3.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

3.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Deasia Merrill: 8.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

8.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK Kaleigh Addie: 8.3 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Southern Miss Players to Watch

Domonique Davis: 21.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

21.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Melyia Grayson: 11.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Brikayla Gray: 7.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Lani Cornfield: 7.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Morgan Sieper: 7.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.