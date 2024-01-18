The Georgia Southern Eagles (1-13, 1-1 Sun Belt) play the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-9, 1-1 Sun Belt) in a clash of Sun Belt teams at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Georgia Southern vs. Coastal Carolina Game Information

Georgia Southern Players to Watch

Tyren Moore: 13 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

13 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Avantae Parker: 5.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

5.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Nate Brafford: 5.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

5.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Jamar Franklin: 8.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Cam Bryant: 6.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK

Coastal Carolina Players to Watch

John Ojiako: 12.5 PTS, 10.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 1.4 BLK

12.5 PTS, 10.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 1.4 BLK Jacob Meyer: 13.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Kylan Blackmon: 13 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

13 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Jimmy Nichols: 9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.2 BLK

9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.2 BLK Kevin Easley Jr.: 8.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Georgia Southern vs. Coastal Carolina Stat Comparison

Georgia Southern Rank Georgia Southern AVG Coastal Carolina AVG Coastal Carolina Rank 311th 68.4 Points Scored 78.7 88th 348th 80.4 Points Allowed 77.6 315th 297th 33.9 Rebounds 43.1 10th 247th 8.4 Off. Rebounds 12.4 13th 33rd 9.6 3pt Made 7.2 220th 349th 9.9 Assists 14.4 118th 331st 14.1 Turnovers 12.8 277th

