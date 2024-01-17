Wednesday's SoCon schedule includes the Mercer Bears (7-7, 0-1 SoCon) against the Chattanooga Mocs (8-6, 0-1 SoCon), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Mercer vs. Chattanooga Game Information

Mercer Players to Watch

Jalyn McCreary: 16.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

16.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK Jake Davis: 9.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Amanze Ngumezi: 8.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

8.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Jah Quinones: 6.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Robby Carmody: 9.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Chattanooga Players to Watch

Sam Alexis: 11.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.5 BLK

11.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.5 BLK Honor Huff: 16.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Tyler Millin: 9.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Jan Zidek: 12 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

12 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Myles Che: 8.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

Mercer vs. Chattanooga Stat Comparison

Mercer Rank Mercer AVG Chattanooga AVG Chattanooga Rank 287th 69.9 Points Scored 78.5 94th 166th 70.9 Points Allowed 72.6 218th 285th 34.1 Rebounds 38.5 98th 103rd 10.1 Off. Rebounds 8.5 233rd 261st 6.6 3pt Made 10.8 11th 227th 13 Assists 14.4 118th 120th 11.1 Turnovers 11.8 185th

