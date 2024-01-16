The South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC) face the Georgia Bulldogs (10-3, 0-0 SEC) in a clash of SEC teams at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday. The game airs on ESPNU.

Georgia vs. South Carolina Game Information

Georgia Players to Watch

  • Noah Thomasson: 12.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Silas Demary Jr.: 8.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • RJ Melendez: 9.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jabri Abdur-Rahim: 13.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Russel Tchewa: 6.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

South Carolina Players to Watch

  • Meechie Johnson Jr.: 17.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • B.J. Mack: 14 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Ta'Lon Cooper: 9.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Myles Stute: 10.4 PTS, 4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jacobi Wright: 6.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Georgia vs. South Carolina Stat Comparison

South Carolina Rank South Carolina AVG Georgia AVG Georgia Rank
174th 75.5 Points Scored 75.4 180th
22nd 63.1 Points Allowed 69.4 135th
155th 37.1 Rebounds 37.8 129th
139th 9.6 Off. Rebounds 8 275th
72nd 8.8 3pt Made 8 135th
80th 15.4 Assists 12.8 234th
21st 9.2 Turnovers 11 116th

