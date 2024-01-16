The South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC) face the Georgia Bulldogs (10-3, 0-0 SEC) in a clash of SEC teams at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday. The game airs on ESPNU.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Georgia vs. South Carolina Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Georgia Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia Players to Watch

Noah Thomasson: 12.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Silas Demary Jr.: 8.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK RJ Melendez: 9.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Jabri Abdur-Rahim: 13.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Russel Tchewa: 6.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Carolina Players to Watch

Meechie Johnson Jr.: 17.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK B.J. Mack: 14 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

14 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Ta'Lon Cooper: 9.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Myles Stute: 10.4 PTS, 4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.4 PTS, 4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Jacobi Wright: 6.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia vs. South Carolina Stat Comparison

South Carolina Rank South Carolina AVG Georgia AVG Georgia Rank 174th 75.5 Points Scored 75.4 180th 22nd 63.1 Points Allowed 69.4 135th 155th 37.1 Rebounds 37.8 129th 139th 9.6 Off. Rebounds 8 275th 72nd 8.8 3pt Made 8 135th 80th 15.4 Assists 12.8 234th 21st 9.2 Turnovers 11 116th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.