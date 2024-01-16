Georgia vs. South Carolina January 16 Tickets & Start Time
The South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC) face the Georgia Bulldogs (10-3, 0-0 SEC) in a clash of SEC teams at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday. The game airs on ESPNU.
Georgia vs. South Carolina Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 16
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
Georgia Players to Watch
- Noah Thomasson: 12.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Silas Demary Jr.: 8.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- RJ Melendez: 9.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jabri Abdur-Rahim: 13.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Russel Tchewa: 6.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
South Carolina Players to Watch
- Meechie Johnson Jr.: 17.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- B.J. Mack: 14 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Ta'Lon Cooper: 9.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Myles Stute: 10.4 PTS, 4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jacobi Wright: 6.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Georgia vs. South Carolina Stat Comparison
|South Carolina Rank
|South Carolina AVG
|Georgia AVG
|Georgia Rank
|174th
|75.5
|Points Scored
|75.4
|180th
|22nd
|63.1
|Points Allowed
|69.4
|135th
|155th
|37.1
|Rebounds
|37.8
|129th
|139th
|9.6
|Off. Rebounds
|8
|275th
|72nd
|8.8
|3pt Made
|8
|135th
|80th
|15.4
|Assists
|12.8
|234th
|21st
|9.2
|Turnovers
|11
|116th
