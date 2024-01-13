Saturday's SoCon schedule includes the Mercer Bears (7-6, 0-0 SoCon) against the Western Carolina Catamounts (10-2, 0-0 SoCon), at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Mercer vs. Western Carolina Game Information

Mercer Players to Watch

  • Jalyn McCreary: 16.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Jake Davis: 9.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Amanze Ngumezi: 8.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Jah Quinones: 6.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Robby Carmody: 9.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Western Carolina Players to Watch

  • Vonterius Woolbright: 21.1 PTS, 12.3 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK
  • DJ Campbell: 12.1 PTS, 4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tre Jackson: 11.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Russell Jones: 11.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
  • Bernard Pelote: 7.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

Mercer vs. Western Carolina Stat Comparison

Mercer Rank Mercer AVG Western Carolina AVG Western Carolina Rank
286th 70 Points Scored 76.1 157th
157th 70.2 Points Allowed 66.3 73rd
284th 34 Rebounds 39.3 79th
122nd 9.8 Off. Rebounds 8.7 221st
259th 6.7 3pt Made 7.7 164th
208th 13.2 Assists 11.6 314th
151st 11.4 Turnovers 10.2 56th

