The Georgia Southern Eagles (11-2) play the Old Dominion Monarchs (9-2) in a clash of Sun Belt squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Georgia Southern vs. Old Dominion Game Information

Georgia Southern Players to Watch

Terren Ward: 23.2 PTS, 10.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

23.2 PTS, 10.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Simone James: 11.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Eden Johnson: 7.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Torrion Starks: 7.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK D'Shara Booker: 4.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Old Dominion Players to Watch

En'Dya Buford: 10.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Kaye Clark: 8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 3.4 STL, 0 BLK

8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 3.4 STL, 0 BLK Jordan McLaughlin: 8.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Simone Cunningham: 5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Brenda Fontana: 5.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

