Kennesaw State vs. FGCU January 12 Tickets & Start Time
The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (5-9, 0-0 ASUN) play a fellow ASUN squad, the Kennesaw State Owls (9-5, 0-0 ASUN), on Friday, January 12, 2024 at KSU Convocation Center. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Kennesaw State vs. FGCU Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, January 12
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Kennesaw State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kennesaw State Players to Watch
- Terrell Burden: 13.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Demond Robinson: 11.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Simeon Cottle: 16.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Quincy Adekokoya: 11.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Rongie Gordon: 4.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
FGCU Players to Watch
- Keeshawn Kellman: 12.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Zach Anderson: 11.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dallion Johnson: 9.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Franco Miller Jr.: 5.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cyrus Largie: 5.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kennesaw State vs. FGCU Stat Comparison
|Kennesaw State Rank
|Kennesaw State AVG
|FGCU AVG
|FGCU Rank
|17th
|85.5
|Points Scored
|68.1
|313th
|324th
|78.0
|Points Allowed
|72.1
|209th
|29th
|41.3
|Rebounds
|35.2
|244th
|57th
|10.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|145th
|21st
|10.0
|3pt Made
|7.5
|185th
|37th
|16.8
|Assists
|12.0
|288th
|218th
|12.2
|Turnovers
|11.6
|164th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.