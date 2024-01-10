The Wofford Terriers (6-6, 0-0 SoCon) meet the Mercer Bears (6-6, 0-0 SoCon) in a matchup of SoCon squads at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday. The game will be available on ESPN+.

Mercer vs. Wofford Game Information

Mercer Players to Watch

Jalyn McCreary: 15.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

15.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK Jake Davis: 9.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Amanze Ngumezi: 8.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Jah Quinones: 6.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Robby Carmody: 9.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Wofford Players to Watch

Corey Tripp: 15.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Kyler Filewich: 10.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK

10.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK Dillon Bailey: 14.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Jeremy Lorenz: 8.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

8.4 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Jackson Sivills: 9.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Mercer vs. Wofford Stat Comparison

Wofford Rank Wofford AVG Mercer AVG Mercer Rank 66th 80.5 Points Scored 69.7 290th 317th 77.7 Points Allowed 71.9 207th 85th 39.0 Rebounds 34.3 273rd 197th 9.0 Off. Rebounds 9.9 117th 39th 9.5 3pt Made 6.8 245th 47th 16.4 Assists 13.6 170th 196th 11.9 Turnovers 11.3 130th

