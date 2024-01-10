Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers (21-9) go up against the Atlanta Hawks (12-18) at State Farm Arena on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. The contest will tip off at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-PH+.

Hawks vs. 76ers Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Wednesday, January 10 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: BSSE, NBCS-PH+

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young posts 28.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 11.3 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Dejounte Murray posts 20.2 points, 5.3 assists and 4.5 boards per contest.

Clint Capela averages 12.0 points, 1.1 assists and 10.5 rebounds per game.

Bogdan Bogdanovic posts 17.9 points, 3.4 boards and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 45.4% from the field and 39.4% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made treys per contest (fifth in NBA).

Saddiq Bey averages 12.9 points, 6.4 boards and 1.3 assists per game. At the other end he averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks.

76ers Players to Watch

Maxey is averaging 25.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game. He's also draining 45.9% of his shots from the floor and 39.3% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 triples per game.

The 76ers are receiving 17.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Tobias Harris this year.

De'Anthony Melton is putting up 12.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He is sinking 39.9% of his shots from the field and 37.0% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per game.

Paul Reed gives the 76ers 5.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while putting up 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Kelly Oubre Jr. gets the 76ers 13.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest while delivering 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Hawks vs. 76ers Stat Comparison

Hawks 76ers 122.3 Points Avg. 121.6 122.8 Points Allowed Avg. 110.6 47.2% Field Goal % 48.3% 37.2% Three Point % 38.0%

