Tuesday's ACC slate includes the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-4, 1-0 ACC) facing the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-7, 0-1 ACC) at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN Networks.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Tuesday, January 9

Tuesday, January 9 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN Networks

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Georgia Tech Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

Miles Kelly: 14.8 PTS, 6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.8 PTS, 6 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Baye Ndongo: 11.9 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 1.7 BLK

11.9 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 1.7 BLK Kowacie Reeves: 11.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Tyzhaun Claude: 5.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Kyle Sturdivant: 8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Notre Dame Players to Watch

Markus Burton: 16 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

16 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK J.R. Konieczny: 9.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Tae Davis: 8.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Julian Roper: 8.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

8.9 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Carey Booth: 6.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame Stat Comparison

Georgia Tech Rank Georgia Tech AVG Notre Dame AVG Notre Dame Rank 258th 71.7 Points Scored 62.6 351st 189th 71.1 Points Allowed 66.6 81st 20th 42.1 Rebounds 35.9 218th 21st 12.1 Off. Rebounds 9.1 191st 259th 6.7 3pt Made 6.8 246th 215th 13.1 Assists 10.1 343rd 227th 12.3 Turnovers 11.5 153rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.