The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-9, 1-3 ACC) travel to face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-6, 1-2 ACC) after losing three consecutive road games. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame matchup in this article.

Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
  • How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Tech Moneyline Notre Dame Moneyline
FanDuel Georgia Tech (-5.5) 131.5 -255 +205 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends

  • Georgia Tech has covered six times in 14 chances against the spread this season.
  • A total of six out of the Yellow Jackets' 14 games this season have gone over the point total.
  • Notre Dame has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.
  • In the Fighting Irish's 15 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Georgia Tech Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +25000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+25000), Georgia Tech is 71st in the country. It is far below that, 109th, according to computer rankings.
  • In terms of winning the national championship, the Yellow Jackets currently have the same odds, going from +25000 at the beginning of the season to +25000.
  • Georgia Tech's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.4%.

