Will Zay Jones Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Zay Jones was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 18 matchup with the Tennessee Titans begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Jones' stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
In the passing game, Jones has been targeted 55 times, with season stats of 274 yards on 28 receptions (9.8 per catch) and two TDs.
Zay Jones Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- The Jaguars have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Christian Kirk (LP/groin): 57 Rec; 787 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
Week 18 Injury Reports
Jaguars vs. Titans Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Jones 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|55
|28
|274
|40
|2
|9.8
Jones Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Colts
|7
|5
|55
|1
|Week 2
|Chiefs
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Bills
|5
|3
|23
|1
|Week 11
|Titans
|4
|4
|20
|0
|Week 12
|@Texans
|3
|1
|10
|0
|Week 13
|Bengals
|8
|5
|78
|0
|Week 14
|@Browns
|14
|5
|29
|0
|Week 15
|Ravens
|8
|5
|59
|0
