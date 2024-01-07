Zay Jones was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 18 matchup with the Tennessee Titans begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Jones' stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

In the passing game, Jones has been targeted 55 times, with season stats of 274 yards on 28 receptions (9.8 per catch) and two TDs.

Zay Jones Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Knee

The Jaguars have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Christian Kirk (LP/groin): 57 Rec; 787 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs



Jaguars vs. Titans Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Jones 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 55 28 274 40 2 9.8

Jones Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 7 5 55 1 Week 2 Chiefs 6 0 0 0 Week 5 @Bills 5 3 23 1 Week 11 Titans 4 4 20 0 Week 12 @Texans 3 1 10 0 Week 13 Bengals 8 5 78 0 Week 14 @Browns 14 5 29 0 Week 15 Ravens 8 5 59 0

