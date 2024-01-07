Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier will face the New Orleans Saints and their 21st-ranked run defense in Week 18, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

On 180 rushing carries, Allgeier has collected 659 yards on the ground (41.2 ypg). He's scored four rushing touchdowns. Allgeier has also hauled in 15 passes for 183 yards (11.4 ypg) and one score.

Allgeier vs. the Saints

Allgeier vs the Saints (since 2021): 2 GP / 101.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

2 GP / 101.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Saints have let one opposing rusher to put up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

New Orleans has allowed nine opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Saints have let one opposing player to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

Allgeier will square off against the NFL's 21st-ranked rush defense this week. The Saints allow 122.5 yards on the ground per game.

Opponents of the Saints have totaled 10 touchdowns on the ground (0.6 per game). The Saints' defense is sixth in the NFL in that category.

Falcons Player Previews

Tyler Allgeier Rushing Props vs. the Saints

Rushing Yards: 29.5 (-118)

Allgeier Rushing Insights

Allgeier has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in eight games (50.0%) out of 16 opportunities.

The Falcons pass on 49.9% of their plays and run on 50.1%. They are 26th in NFL action in points scored.

He has handled 36.2% of his team's 497 rushing attempts this season (180).

Allgeier has at least one trip to the end zone as a runner in three games this year, with multiple rushing TDs once.

He has five total touchdowns this season (17.2% of his team's 29 offensive TDs).

He has 33 red zone carries for 44.0% of the team share (his team runs on 60.5% of its plays in the red zone).

Tyler Allgeier Receiving Props vs the Saints

Receiving Yards: 1.5 (-111)

Allgeier Receiving Insights

In three of eight games this year, Allgeier has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Allgeier has received 4.0% of his team's 496 passing attempts this season (20 targets).

He averages 9.2 yards per target this season (183 yards on 20 targets).

Allgeier has had a touchdown catch in one of 16 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

With two red zone targets, Allgeier has been on the receiving end of 4.1% of his team's 49 red zone pass attempts.

Allgeier's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Bears 12/31/2023 Week 17 5 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 75 YDS / 1 TD vs. Colts 12/24/2023 Week 16 9 ATT / 69 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs at Panthers 12/17/2023 Week 15 14 ATT / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 12/10/2023 Week 14 9 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 12/3/2023 Week 13 8 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

